Leading stocks in today’s market: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Cigarettes has a market capitalization valued at Cigarettes. As the outstanding stock of British American Tobacco p.l.c. NYSE:BTI Cigarettes is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of British American Tobacco p.l.c. BTI Cigarettes. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BTI Cigarettes and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Cigarettes has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.58, which in return shows a value of 16.67 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for British American Tobacco p.l.c. NYSE:BTI is valued at 1.6 with a P/S value of 6.37.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Cigarettes prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.87% that has a Payout Ratio of 45.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.75, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 38.20%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. BTI measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 4.71% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 9.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for British American Tobacco p.l.c. NYSE:BTI Cigarettes is currently valued at 14.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 14.70%. The Current Ratio of British American Tobacco p.l.c. NYSE:BTI Cigarettes is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 2.44 with the Total Debt/Equity of 3.31.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Cigarettes exhibits an Operating Margin of 33.10% and a Gross Margin of 76.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 32.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.36% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.87%.

The current Stock Price for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Cigarettes is 112.49 with a change in price of -0.11%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. BTI showed a Day High of -6.96% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.71%. Its 52-Week High was -13.73% and 52-Week Low was 16.80%.