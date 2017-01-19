Leading stocks in today’s market: Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor – Broad Line. As the outstanding stock of Broadcom Limited NASDAQ:AVGO Semiconductor – Broad Line is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Broadcom Limited AVGO Semiconductor – Broad Line. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:AVGO Semiconductor – Broad Line and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 12.2 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Broadcom Limited NASDAQ:AVGO is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 5.58.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.21% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -4.2, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -189.80%. Broadcom Limited AVGO measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.63% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -32.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 15.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Broadcom Limited NASDAQ:AVGO Semiconductor – Broad Line is currently valued at -4.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -3.60%. The Current Ratio of Broadcom Limited NASDAQ:AVGO Semiconductor – Broad Line is 2.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.7 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.72.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line exhibits an Operating Margin of -4.00% and a Gross Margin of 45.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -13.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.56% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.51%.

The current Stock Price for Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line is 186.03 with a change in price of 0.55%. Broadcom Limited AVGO showed a Day High of 0.52% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 16.48%. Its 52-Week High was 0.52% and 52-Week Low was 65.32%.