Leading stocks in today’s market: Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor – Broad Line. As the outstanding stock of Broadcom Limited NASDAQ:AVGO Semiconductor – Broad Line is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Broadcom Limited AVGO Semiconductor – Broad Line. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:AVGO Semiconductor – Broad Line and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 12.6 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Broadcom Limited NASDAQ:AVGO is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 5.76.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.14% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -4.2, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -189.80%. Broadcom Limited AVGO measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.63% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -32.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 15.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Broadcom Limited NASDAQ:AVGO Semiconductor – Broad Line is currently valued at -4.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -3.60%. The Current Ratio of Broadcom Limited NASDAQ:AVGO Semiconductor – Broad Line is 2.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.7 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.72.

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line exhibits an Operating Margin of -4.00% and a Gross Margin of 45.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -13.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 9.27% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.48%.

The current Stock Price for Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Semiconductor – Broad Line is 191.08 with a change in price of 2.97%. Broadcom Limited AVGO showed a Day High of 2.25% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 19.64%. Its 52-Week High was 2.25% and 52-Week Low was 69.80%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

