Leading stocks in today’s market: Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers has a market capitalization valued at Beverages – Wineries & Distillers. As the outstanding stock of Brown-Forman Corporation NYSE:BF-B Beverages – Wineries & Distillers is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Brown-Forman Corporation BF-B Beverages – Wineries & Distillers. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BF-B Beverages – Wineries & Distillers and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.07, which in return shows a value of 23.57 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Brown-Forman Corporation NYSE:BF-B is valued at 3.22 with a P/S value of 5.83.

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.62% that has a Payout Ratio of 12.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.64, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 62.70%. Brown-Forman Corporation BF-B measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.55% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 15.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.30% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Brown-Forman Corporation NYSE:BF-B Beverages – Wineries & Distillers is currently valued at 23.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 36.30%. The Current Ratio of Brown-Forman Corporation NYSE:BF-B Beverages – Wineries & Distillers is 2.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.49 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.76.

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers exhibits an Operating Margin of 49.80% and a Gross Margin of 68.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 34.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -0.59% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.32%.

The current Stock Price for Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF-B) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers is 45.02 with a change in price of 0.92%. Brown-Forman Corporation BF-B showed a Day High of -4.25% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 2.97%. Its 52-Week High was -12.03% and 52-Week Low was 2.97%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment