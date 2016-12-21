Leading stocks in today’s market: Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Farm Products has a market capitalization valued at Farm Products. As the outstanding stock of Bunge Limited NYSE:BG Farm Products is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Bunge Limited BG Farm Products. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BG Farm Products and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Farm Products has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.34, which in return shows a value of 11.58 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Bunge Limited NYSE:BG is valued at 1.83 with a P/S value of 0.24.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Farm Products prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.34% that has a Payout Ratio of 35.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.4, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 56.30%. Bunge Limited BG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 36.91% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -20.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.93% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Bunge Limited NYSE:BG Farm Products is currently valued at 3.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.00%. The Current Ratio of Bunge Limited NYSE:BG Farm Products is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.54 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.84.

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Farm Products exhibits an Operating Margin of 2.50% and a Gross Margin of 5.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 1.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.21% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.37%.

The current Stock Price for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Farm Products is 71.88 with a change in price of -0.07%. Bunge Limited BG showed a Day High of -2.86% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 23.66%. Its 52-Week High was -2.86% and 52-Week Low was 60.25%.