Leading stocks in today’s market: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Air Delivery & Freight Services has a market capitalization valued at Air Delivery & Freight Services. As the outstanding stock of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. NASDAQ:CHRW Air Delivery & Freight Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW Air Delivery & Freight Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:CHRW Air Delivery & Freight Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Air Delivery & Freight Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.67, which in return shows a value of 20.11 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. NASDAQ:CHRW is valued at 2.96 with a P/S value of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Air Delivery & Freight Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.42% that has a Payout Ratio of 47.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.61, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 15.00%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.20% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 8.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.99% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. NASDAQ:CHRW Air Delivery & Freight Services is currently valued at 15.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 26.60%. The Current Ratio of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. NASDAQ:CHRW Air Delivery & Freight Services is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.39 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.03.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Air Delivery & Freight Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 6.60% and a Gross Margin of 17.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.33% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 4.57%.

The current Stock Price for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Air Delivery & Freight Services is 74.35 with a change in price of -0.24%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. CHRW showed a Day High of -3.98% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.06%. Its 52-Week High was -3.98% and 52-Week Low was 26.27%.