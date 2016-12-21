Leading stocks in today’s market: C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) Medical Instruments & Supplies has a market capitalization valued at Medical Instruments & Supplies. As the outstanding stock of C. R. Bard, Inc. NYSE:BCR Medical Instruments & Supplies is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of C. R. Bard, Inc. BCR Medical Instruments & Supplies. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:BCR Medical Instruments & Supplies and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) Medical Instruments & Supplies has a Price Earning Ratio of 29.4, which in return shows a value of 19.36 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for C. R. Bard, Inc. NYSE:BCR is valued at 2.56 with a P/S value of 4.47.

C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) Medical Instruments & Supplies prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.47% that has a Payout Ratio of 14.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 7.5, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -52.90%. C. R. Bard, Inc. BCR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.96% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -19.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.50% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for C. R. Bard, Inc. NYSE:BCR Medical Instruments & Supplies is currently valued at 9.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.40%. The Current Ratio of C. R. Bard, Inc. NYSE:BCR Medical Instruments & Supplies is 2.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.95 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.95.

C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) Medical Instruments & Supplies exhibits an Operating Margin of 18.40% and a Gross Margin of 62.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.24% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.38%.

The current Stock Price for C. R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) Medical Instruments & Supplies is 220.63 with a change in price of 0.07%. C. R. Bard, Inc. BCR showed a Day High of -2.86% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.35%. Its 52-Week High was -7.64% and 52-Week Low was 28.73%.