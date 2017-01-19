Leading stocks in today’s market: CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) Business Software & Services has a market capitalization valued at Business Software & Services. As the outstanding stock of CA, Inc. NASDAQ:CA Business Software & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of CA, Inc. CA Business Software & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:CA Business Software & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) Business Software & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 17.08, which in return shows a value of 12.61 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for CA, Inc. NASDAQ:CA is valued at 5.69 with a P/S value of 3.36.

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) Business Software & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.12% that has a Payout Ratio of 52.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.91, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -2.00%. CA, Inc. CA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 3.06% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 2.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 3.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for CA, Inc. NASDAQ:CA Business Software & Services is currently valued at 7.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.20%. The Current Ratio of CA, Inc. NASDAQ:CA Business Software & Services is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.35 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.35.

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) Business Software & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 29.20% and a Gross Margin of 85.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 19.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.08% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.14%.

The current Stock Price for CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) Business Software & Services is 32.68 with a change in price of -0.06%. CA, Inc. CA showed a Day High of -2.30% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.90%. Its 52-Week High was -5.13% and 52-Week Low was 34.14%.