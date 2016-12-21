Leading stocks in today’s market: Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Independent Oil & Gas has a market capitalization valued at Independent Oil & Gas. As the outstanding stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation NYSE:COG Independent Oil & Gas is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation COG Independent Oil & Gas. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:COG Independent Oil & Gas and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Independent Oil & Gas has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 51.46 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation NYSE:COG is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 9.42.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Independent Oil & Gas prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.37% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -0.54, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -210.00%. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation COG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 290.90% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -25.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 54.17% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation NYSE:COG Independent Oil & Gas is currently valued at -4.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -0.40%. The Current Ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation NYSE:COG Independent Oil & Gas is 3.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 3.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.53 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Independent Oil & Gas exhibits an Operating Margin of -25.50% and a Gross Margin of 50.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -21.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.44% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -4.47%.

The current Stock Price for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Independent Oil & Gas is 22.65 with a change in price of 3.80%. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation COG showed a Day High of -8.48% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 13.25%. Its 52-Week High was -15.21% and 52-Week Low was 52.77%.