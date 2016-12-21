Leading stocks in today’s market: Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Processed & Packaged Goods has a market capitalization valued at Processed & Packaged Goods. As the outstanding stock of Campbell Soup Company NYSE:CPB Processed & Packaged Goods is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Campbell Soup Company CPB Processed & Packaged Goods. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CPB Processed & Packaged Goods and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Processed & Packaged Goods has a Price Earning Ratio of 28.31, which in return shows a value of 18.64 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Campbell Soup Company NYSE:CPB is valued at 5.08 with a P/S value of 2.32.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Processed & Packaged Goods prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.33% that has a Payout Ratio of 60.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.12, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -14.90%. Campbell Soup Company CPB measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 4.88% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -4.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.57% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Campbell Soup Company NYSE:CPB Processed & Packaged Goods is currently valued at 8.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.00%. The Current Ratio of Campbell Soup Company NYSE:CPB Processed & Packaged Goods is 0.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.45 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.26.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Processed & Packaged Goods exhibits an Operating Margin of 13.50% and a Gross Margin of 35.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.25% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 1.09%.

The current Stock Price for Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) Processed & Packaged Goods is 60.28 with a change in price of 0.25%. Campbell Soup Company CPB showed a Day High of -0.23% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.62%. Its 52-Week High was -10.48% and 52-Week Low was 21.19%.