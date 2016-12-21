Leading stocks in today’s market: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Money Center Banks has a market capitalization valued at Money Center Banks. As the outstanding stock of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce NYSE:CM Money Center Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM Money Center Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CM Money Center Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Money Center Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 10.41, which in return shows a value of 7.84 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce NYSE:CM is valued at 4.05 with a P/S value of 3.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Money Center Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.46% that has a Payout Ratio of 44.30%. The firm has an EPS value of 8.03, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 20.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 4.45% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 9.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 2.57% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce NYSE:CM Money Center Banks is currently valued at 0.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 25.50%. The Current Ratio of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce NYSE:CM Money Center Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.15 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Money Center Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 60.50% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 35.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.71% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.27%.

The current Stock Price for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Money Center Banks is 83.37 with a change in price of -0.22%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM showed a Day High of -2.67% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.80%. Its 52-Week High was -2.67% and 52-Week Low was 53.49%.