Leading stocks in today’s market: Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Railroads has a market capitalization valued at Railroads. As the outstanding stock of Canadian National Railway Company NYSE:CNI Railroads is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Canadian National Railway Company CNI Railroads. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CNI Railroads and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Railroads has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.96, which in return shows a value of 18.4 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Canadian National Railway Company NYSE:CNI is valued at 3.17 with a P/S value of 5.8.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Railroads prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.68% that has a Payout Ratio of 31.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.4, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 14.30%. Canadian National Railway Company CNI measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.69% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 14.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.29% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Canadian National Railway Company NYSE:CNI Railroads is currently valued at 9.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 15.50%. The Current Ratio of Canadian National Railway Company NYSE:CNI Railroads is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.66 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.71.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Railroads exhibits an Operating Margin of 44.00% and a Gross Margin of 77.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 29.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 4.17% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 9.47%.

The current Stock Price for Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) Railroads is 68.22 with a change in price of 0.47%. Canadian National Railway Company CNI showed a Day High of -2.54% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.99%. Its 52-Week High was -2.54% and 52-Week Low was 50.28%.