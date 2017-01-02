Leading stocks in today’s market: Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Railroads has a market capitalization valued at Railroads. As the outstanding stock of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited NYSE:CP Railroads is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP Railroads. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CP Railroads and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Railroads has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.14, which in return shows a value of 15.94 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited NYSE:CP is valued at 2.34 with a P/S value of 4.5.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Railroads prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.06% that has a Payout Ratio of 16.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 7.46, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -0.70%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 14.74% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 16.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.19% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited NYSE:CP Railroads is currently valued at 7.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 15.10%. The Current Ratio of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited NYSE:CP Railroads is 0.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.82 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.9.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Railroads exhibits an Operating Margin of 40.40% and a Gross Margin of 88.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 24.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.44% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.68%.

The current Stock Price for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Railroads is 142.77 with a change in price of -0.19%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP showed a Day High of -8.66% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 2.76%. Its 52-Week High was -8.79% and 52-Week Low was 48.57%.