Leading stocks in today’s market: Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Business Equipment has a market capitalization valued at Business Equipment. As the outstanding stock of Canon Inc. NYSE:CAJ Business Equipment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Canon Inc. CAJ Business Equipment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CAJ Business Equipment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Business Equipment has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.73, which in return shows a value of 25.28 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Canon Inc. NYSE:CAJ is valued at 6.91 with a P/S value of 1.26.

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Business Equipment prevailing Dividend Yield is 4.88% that has a Payout Ratio of 46.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.4, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -12.00%. Canon Inc. CAJ measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -4.90% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 0.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 3.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Canon Inc. NYSE:CAJ Business Equipment is currently valued at 3.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 8.10%. The Current Ratio of Canon Inc. NYSE:CAJ Business Equipment is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.23.

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Business Equipment exhibits an Operating Margin of 7.40% and a Gross Margin of 49.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 5.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.69% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 0.70%.

The current Stock Price for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Business Equipment is 28.92 with a change in price of 0.24%. Canon Inc. CAJ showed a Day High of -3.54% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.18%. Its 52-Week High was -6.50% and 52-Week Low was 8.72%.