Leading stocks in today’s market: Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Credit Services has a market capitalization valued at Credit Services. As the outstanding stock of Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE:COF Credit Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Capital One Financial Corporation COF Credit Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:COF Credit Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Credit Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 12.45, which in return shows a value of 11.07 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE:COF is valued at 2.17 with a P/S value of 1.87.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Credit Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.83% that has a Payout Ratio of 22.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 7.02, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -7.80%. Capital One Financial Corporation COF measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 12.12% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 0.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 5.74% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE:COF Credit Services is currently valued at 1.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 14.60%. The Current Ratio of Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE:COF Credit Services is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.88 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Credit Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 64.20% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 16.40%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.45% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.02%.

The current Stock Price for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Credit Services is 87.34 with a change in price of 0.71%. Capital One Financial Corporation COF showed a Day High of -4.69% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 21.47%. Its 52-Week High was -4.69% and 52-Week Low was 52.90%.