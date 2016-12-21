Leading stocks in today’s market: Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Resorts & Casinos has a market capitalization valued at Resorts & Casinos. As the outstanding stock of Carnival Corporation NYSE:CCL Resorts & Casinos is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Carnival Corporation CCL Resorts & Casinos. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CCL Resorts & Casinos and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Resorts & Casinos has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.08, which in return shows a value of 14.11 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Carnival Corporation NYSE:CCL is valued at 1 with a P/S value of 2.42.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Resorts & Casinos prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.67% that has a Payout Ratio of 39.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.26, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 44.30%. Carnival Corporation CCL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.72% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -1.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 16.08% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Carnival Corporation NYSE:CCL Resorts & Casinos is currently valued at 6.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.80%. The Current Ratio of Carnival Corporation NYSE:CCL Resorts & Casinos is 0.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.36 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.41.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Resorts & Casinos exhibits an Operating Margin of 18.50% and a Gross Margin of 42.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 6.56% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.91%.

The current Stock Price for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Resorts & Casinos is 52.96 with a change in price of 0.90%. Carnival Corporation CCL showed a Day High of -1.32% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 16.12%. Its 52-Week High was -2.36% and 52-Week Low was 34.39%.

