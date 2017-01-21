Leading stocks in today’s market: Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) General Entertainment has a market capitalization valued at General Entertainment. As the outstanding stock of Carnival plc NYSE:CUK General Entertainment is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Carnival plc CUK General Entertainment. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CUK General Entertainment and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) General Entertainment has a Price Earning Ratio of 15.99, which in return shows a value of *TBA on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Carnival plc NYSE:CUK is valued at 1.19 with a P/S value of 2.39.

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) General Entertainment prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.68% that has a Payout Ratio of 39.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.26, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 44.30%. Carnival plc CUK measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of *TBA that consequently shows an EPS growth of -1.80% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 13.40% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Carnival plc NYSE:CUK General Entertainment is currently valued at 6.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.80%. The Current Ratio of Carnival plc NYSE:CUK General Entertainment is 0.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.36 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.41.

Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) General Entertainment exhibits an Operating Margin of 18.50% and a Gross Margin of 54.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 15.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.48% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 6.99%.

The current Stock Price for Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) General Entertainment is 52.19 with a change in price of -0.17%. Carnival plc CUK showed a Day High of -2.50% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 8.71%. Its 52-Week High was -2.50% and 52-Week Low was 26.33%.