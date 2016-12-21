Leading stocks in today’s market: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Farm & Construction Machinery has a market capitalization valued at Farm & Construction Machinery. As the outstanding stock of Caterpillar Inc. NYSE:CAT Farm & Construction Machinery is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Caterpillar Inc. CAT Farm & Construction Machinery. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CAT Farm & Construction Machinery and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Farm & Construction Machinery has a Price Earning Ratio of 54.66, which in return shows a value of 30.55 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Caterpillar Inc. NYSE:CAT is valued at 4.54 with a P/S value of 1.41.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Farm & Construction Machinery prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.26% that has a Payout Ratio of 176.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.73, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -40.50%. Caterpillar Inc. CAT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -5.33% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -3.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.05% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Caterpillar Inc. NYSE:CAT Farm & Construction Machinery is currently valued at 1.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.80%. The Current Ratio of Caterpillar Inc. NYSE:CAT Farm & Construction Machinery is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.51 with the Total Debt/Equity of 2.37.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Farm & Construction Machinery exhibits an Operating Margin of 4.10% and a Gross Margin of 27.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.92% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.75%.

The current Stock Price for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Farm & Construction Machinery is 93.88 with a change in price of -0.49%. Caterpillar Inc. CAT showed a Day High of -3.61% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 16.87%. Its 52-Week High was -3.61% and 52-Week Low was 71.32%.