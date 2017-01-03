Leading stocks in today’s market: Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Chemicals – Major Diversified has a market capitalization valued at Chemicals – Major Diversified. As the outstanding stock of Celanese Corporation NYSE:CE Chemicals – Major Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Celanese Corporation CE Chemicals – Major Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CE Chemicals – Major Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Chemicals – Major Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.94, which in return shows a value of 10.89 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Celanese Corporation NYSE:CE is valued at 2.79 with a P/S value of 2.1.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Chemicals – Major Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.83% that has a Payout Ratio of 43.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.04, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -50.30%. Celanese Corporation CE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 9.51% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -5.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 9.31% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Celanese Corporation NYSE:CE Chemicals – Major Diversified is currently valued at 5.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.30%. The Current Ratio of Celanese Corporation NYSE:CE Chemicals – Major Diversified is 2.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.08 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.11.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Chemicals – Major Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 8.70% and a Gross Margin of 24.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 8.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 1.80% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 13.70%.

The current Stock Price for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) Chemicals – Major Diversified is 78.74 with a change in price of -0.68%. Celanese Corporation CE showed a Day High of -7.33% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.04%. Its 52-Week High was -7.33% and 52-Week Low was 46.00%.