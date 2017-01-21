Leading stocks in today’s market: CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Cement has a market capitalization valued at Cement. As the outstanding stock of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. NYSE:CX Cement is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. CX Cement. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CX Cement and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Cement has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.04, which in return shows a value of 19.13 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. NYSE:CX is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.08.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Cement prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.35, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 102.90%. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. CX measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 18.16% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 15.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of *TBA for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. NYSE:CX Cement is currently valued at 2.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.20%. The Current Ratio of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. NYSE:CX Cement is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.65 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.81.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Cement exhibits an Operating Margin of 12.20% and a Gross Margin of 34.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 4.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 9.64% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 16.86%.

The current Stock Price for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Cement is 8.84 with a change in price of 6.51%. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. CX showed a Day High of -5.45% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 22.95%. Its 52-Week High was -5.45% and 52-Week Low was 152.57%.