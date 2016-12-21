Leading stocks in today’s market: CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) Telecom Services – Domestic has a market capitalization valued at Telecom Services – Domestic. As the outstanding stock of CenturyLink, Inc. NYSE:CTL Telecom Services – Domestic is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of CenturyLink, Inc. CTL Telecom Services – Domestic. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CTL Telecom Services – Domestic and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) Telecom Services – Domestic has a Price Earning Ratio of 14.16, which in return shows a value of 10.5 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for CenturyLink, Inc. NYSE:CTL is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.74.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) Telecom Services – Domestic prevailing Dividend Yield is 8.95% that has a Payout Ratio of 126.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.7, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 16.70%. CenturyLink, Inc. CTL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -7.00% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -12.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -0.65% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for CenturyLink, Inc. NYSE:CTL Telecom Services – Domestic is currently valued at 2.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.30%. The Current Ratio of CenturyLink, Inc. NYSE:CTL Telecom Services – Domestic is 0.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.5. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.31 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.42.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) Telecom Services – Domestic exhibits an Operating Margin of 15.20% and a Gross Margin of 56.10%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 5.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -4.07% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -12.04%.

The current Stock Price for CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) Telecom Services – Domestic is 24.02 with a change in price of -0.48%. CenturyLink, Inc. CTL showed a Day High of -26.64% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.35%. Its 52-Week High was -26.64% and 52-Week Low was 18.37%.