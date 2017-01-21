Leading stocks in today’s market: Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Healthcare Information Services has a market capitalization valued at Healthcare Information Services. As the outstanding stock of Cerner Corporation NASDAQ:CERN Healthcare Information Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Cerner Corporation CERN Healthcare Information Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:CERN Healthcare Information Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Healthcare Information Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 27.46, which in return shows a value of 20.24 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Cerner Corporation NASDAQ:CERN is valued at 1.93 with a P/S value of 3.73.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Healthcare Information Services prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.89, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 2.50%. Cerner Corporation CERN measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.29% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 17.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 14.20% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Cerner Corporation NASDAQ:CERN Healthcare Information Services is currently valued at 11.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.00%. The Current Ratio of Cerner Corporation NASDAQ:CERN Healthcare Information Services is 2.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 2.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.13 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.13.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Healthcare Information Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 19.60% and a Gross Margin of 83.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.28% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -8.88%.

The current Stock Price for Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Healthcare Information Services is 51.87 with a change in price of 0.45%. Cerner Corporation CERN showed a Day High of -1.91% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.34%. Its 52-Week High was -23.16% and 52-Week Low was 10.34%.