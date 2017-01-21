Leading stocks in today’s market: CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Internet Software & Services has a market capitalization valued at Internet Software & Services. As the outstanding stock of CGI Group Inc. NYSE:GIB Internet Software & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of CGI Group Inc. GIB Internet Software & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:GIB Internet Software & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Internet Software & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.46, which in return shows a value of 12.11 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for CGI Group Inc. NYSE:GIB is valued at 2.73 with a P/S value of 1.61.

CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Internet Software & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.61, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 12.30%. CGI Group Inc. GIB measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.15% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 16.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 6.77% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for CGI Group Inc. NYSE:GIB Internet Software & Services is currently valued at 9.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.70%. The Current Ratio of CGI Group Inc. NYSE:GIB Internet Software & Services is 1.2 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.27 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.3.

CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Internet Software & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 14.40% and a Gross Margin of 14.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.05% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 2.07%.

The current Stock Price for CGI Group Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Internet Software & Services is 48.1 with a change in price of 0.71%. CGI Group Inc. GIB showed a Day High of -4.22% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.84%. Its 52-Week High was -4.90% and 52-Week Low was 33.46%.