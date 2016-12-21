Leading stocks in today’s market: Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CATV Systems has a market capitalization valued at CATV Systems. As the outstanding stock of Charter Communications, Inc. NASDAQ:CHTR CATV Systems is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR CATV Systems. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:CHTR CATV Systems and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CATV Systems has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.68, which in return shows a value of 57.93 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Charter Communications, Inc. NASDAQ:CHTR is valued at 0.93 with a P/S value of 3.74.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CATV Systems prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 12.81, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -43.50%. Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 33.04% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -2.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 24.30% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Charter Communications, Inc. NASDAQ:CHTR CATV Systems is currently valued at 3.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.90%. The Current Ratio of Charter Communications, Inc. NASDAQ:CHTR CATV Systems is 0.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.49 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.54.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CATV Systems exhibits an Operating Margin of 10.00% and a Gross Margin of 41.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 9.42% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 21.49%.

The current Stock Price for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CATV Systems is 291.56 with a change in price of 0.41%. Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR showed a Day High of -1.05% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 20.73%. Its 52-Week High was -1.05% and 52-Week Low was 86.74%.