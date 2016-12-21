Leading stocks in today’s market: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a market capitalization valued at Major Integrated Oil & Gas. As the outstanding stock of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. NYSE:SNP Major Integrated Oil & Gas is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. SNP Major Integrated Oil & Gas. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:SNP Major Integrated Oil & Gas and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP) Major Integrated Oil & Gas has a Price Earning Ratio of 16.49, which in return shows a value of 13.9 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. NYSE:SNP is valued at 8.24 with a P/S value of 0.33.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP) Major Integrated Oil & Gas prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.27% that has a Payout Ratio of 78.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.41, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -32.50%. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. SNP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.11% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -15.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 2.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. NYSE:SNP Major Integrated Oil & Gas is currently valued at 2.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.80%. The Current Ratio of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. NYSE:SNP Major Integrated Oil & Gas is 0.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.2 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.36.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP) Major Integrated Oil & Gas exhibits an Operating Margin of 3.30% and a Gross Margin of 27.30%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 1.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.60% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.05%.

The current Stock Price for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (NYSE:SNP) Major Integrated Oil & Gas is 72.74 with a change in price of 0.06%. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. SNP showed a Day High of -5.16% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.25%. Its 52-Week High was -6.66% and 52-Week Low was 55.21%.