Leading stocks in today’s market: China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Wireless Communications has a market capitalization valued at Wireless Communications. As the outstanding stock of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited NYSE:CHU Wireless Communications is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited CHU Wireless Communications. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CHU Wireless Communications and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Wireless Communications has a Price Earning Ratio of 48.03, which in return shows a value of 28.28 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited NYSE:CHU is valued at 17.79 with a P/S value of 0.72.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Wireless Communications prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.26% that has a Payout Ratio of 102.60%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.24, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -10.80%. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited CHU measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 283.02% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 23.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 2.70% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited NYSE:CHU Wireless Communications is currently valued at 0.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.30%. The Current Ratio of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited NYSE:CHU Wireless Communications is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Wireless Communications exhibits an Operating Margin of -0.40% and a Gross Margin of 62.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 1.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.53% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.14%.

The current Stock Price for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) Wireless Communications is 11.49 with a change in price of 0.13%. China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited CHU showed a Day High of -10.48% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.04%. Its 52-Week High was -13.31% and 52-Week Low was 16.23%.