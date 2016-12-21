Leading stocks in today’s market: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a market capitalization valued at Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. As the outstanding stock of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. NASDAQ:IMOS Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. IMOS Semiconductor Equipment & Materials. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:IMOS Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials has a Price Earning Ratio of 317.78, which in return shows a value of 0.4 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. NASDAQ:IMOS is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 20.09.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials prevailing Dividend Yield is 18.39% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of 0.05, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at *TBA. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. IMOS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 216.40% that consequently shows an EPS growth of *TBA for the past five years, and an EPS growth of *TBA for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. NASDAQ:IMOS Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is currently valued at *TBA. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of *TBA. The Current Ratio of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. NASDAQ:IMOS Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials exhibits an Operating Margin of *TBA and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of *TBA. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -14.14% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -19.79%.

The current Stock Price for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Semiconductor Equipment & Materials is 14.31 with a change in price of 0.07%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. IMOS showed a Day High of -28.27% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 2.21%. Its 52-Week High was -31.14% and 52-Week Low was 2.21%.