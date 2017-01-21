Leading stocks in today’s market: Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Telecom Services – Domestic has a market capitalization valued at Telecom Services – Domestic. As the outstanding stock of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. NYSE:CHT Telecom Services – Domestic is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. CHT Telecom Services – Domestic. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CHT Telecom Services – Domestic and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Telecom Services – Domestic has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.89, which in return shows a value of 19.72 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. NYSE:CHT is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 3.39.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Telecom Services – Domestic prevailing Dividend Yield is 5.38% that has a Payout Ratio of 101.90%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.7, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 10.80%. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. CHT measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -0.61% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 2.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -1.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. NYSE:CHT Telecom Services – Domestic is currently valued at 9.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 11.30%. The Current Ratio of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. NYSE:CHT Telecom Services – Domestic is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Telecom Services – Domestic exhibits an Operating Margin of 21.20% and a Gross Margin of 35.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 17.90%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.46% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -7.11%.

The current Stock Price for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Telecom Services – Domestic is 32.15 with a change in price of 0.44%. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. CHT showed a Day High of -8.12% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 2.65%. Its 52-Week High was -16.43% and 52-Week Low was 7.99%.