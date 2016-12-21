Leading stocks in today’s market: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cleaning Products has a market capitalization valued at Cleaning Products. As the outstanding stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. NYSE:CHD Cleaning Products is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD Cleaning Products. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CHD Cleaning Products and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cleaning Products has a Price Earning Ratio of 25.76, which in return shows a value of 23.63 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. NYSE:CHD is valued at 3.35 with a P/S value of 3.33.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cleaning Products prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.59% that has a Payout Ratio of 39.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.74, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 2.00%. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.86% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.68% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. NYSE:CHD Cleaning Products is currently valued at 10.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 14.60%. The Current Ratio of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. NYSE:CHD Cleaning Products is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.7. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.33 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.44.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cleaning Products exhibits an Operating Margin of 20.70% and a Gross Margin of 45.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 13.20%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.99% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -5.92%.

The current Stock Price for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Cleaning Products is 44.58 with a change in price of -0.36%. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD showed a Day High of -8.09% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 4.75%. Its 52-Week High was -16.32% and 52-Week Low was 17.81%.