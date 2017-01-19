Leading stocks in today’s market: Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Property & Casualty Insurance has a market capitalization valued at Property & Casualty Insurance. As the outstanding stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ:CINF Property & Casualty Insurance is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF Property & Casualty Insurance. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:CINF Property & Casualty Insurance and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Property & Casualty Insurance has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.13, which in return shows a value of 23.26 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ:CINF is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 2.15.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Property & Casualty Insurance prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.72% that has a Payout Ratio of 48.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.89, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 21.30%. Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 0.80% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.60% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -6.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ:CINF Property & Casualty Insurance is currently valued at 3.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.40%. The Current Ratio of Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ:CINF Property & Casualty Insurance is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.12 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.12.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Property & Casualty Insurance exhibits an Operating Margin of 17.60% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 12.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -6.43% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.03%.

The current Stock Price for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Property & Casualty Insurance is 69.77 with a change in price of -1.09%. Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF showed a Day High of -11.79% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.09%. Its 52-Week High was -11.79% and 52-Week Low was 33.64%.