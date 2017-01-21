Leading stocks in today’s market: Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Business Services has a market capitalization valued at Business Services. As the outstanding stock of Cintas Corporation NASDAQ:CTAS Business Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Cintas Corporation CTAS Business Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:CTAS Business Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Business Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 24.69, which in return shows a value of 23.22 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Cintas Corporation NASDAQ:CTAS is valued at 2.39 with a P/S value of 2.35.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Business Services prevailing Dividend Yield is 0.92% that has a Payout Ratio of 26.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.61, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 20.80%. Cintas Corporation CTAS measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.33% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 19.90% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.33% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Cintas Corporation NASDAQ:CTAS Business Services is currently valued at 12.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.60%. The Current Ratio of Cintas Corporation NASDAQ:CTAS Business Services is 2.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.52 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.55.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Business Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 15.90% and a Gross Margin of 43.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.30%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -1.20% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.95%.

The current Stock Price for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Business Services is 113.88 with a change in price of 0.12%. Cintas Corporation CTAS showed a Day High of -6.82% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.72%. Its 52-Week High was -6.82% and 52-Week Low was 44.19%.