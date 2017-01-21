Leading stocks in today’s market: Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks has a market capitalization valued at Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. As the outstanding stock of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:CFG Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CFG Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 19.48, which in return shows a value of 16.14 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:CFG is valued at 1.67 with a P/S value of 4.51.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.34% that has a Payout Ratio of 23.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.84, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -0.20%. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 14.80% that consequently shows an EPS growth of *TBA for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.65% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:CFG Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks is currently valued at 0.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.10%. The Current Ratio of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. NYSE:CFG Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.6 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.6.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 79.50% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 23.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.70% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 39.43%.

The current Stock Price for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks is 35.82 with a change in price of 3.14%. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG showed a Day High of -3.40% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 35.37%. Its 52-Week High was -3.40% and 52-Week Low was 101.60%.