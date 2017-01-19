Leading stocks in today’s market: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Investment Brokerage – National has a market capitalization valued at Investment Brokerage – National. As the outstanding stock of CME Group Inc. NASDAQ:CME Investment Brokerage – National is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of CME Group Inc. CME Investment Brokerage – National. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:CME Investment Brokerage – National and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Investment Brokerage – National has a Price Earning Ratio of 27.34, which in return shows a value of 24.33 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for CME Group Inc. NASDAQ:CME is valued at 3.37 with a P/S value of 11.34.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Investment Brokerage – National prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.05% that has a Payout Ratio of 120.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.29, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 10.00%. CME Group Inc. CME measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.57% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 5.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.12% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for CME Group Inc. NASDAQ:CME Investment Brokerage – National is currently valued at 2.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.60%. The Current Ratio of CME Group Inc. NASDAQ:CME Investment Brokerage – National is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.1 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.1.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Investment Brokerage – National exhibits an Operating Margin of 61.00% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 41.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.19% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 15.55%.

The current Stock Price for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Investment Brokerage – National is 116.39 with a change in price of -0.73%. CME Group Inc. CME showed a Day High of -3.55% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 17.79%. Its 52-Week High was -3.55% and 52-Week Low was 49.55%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

