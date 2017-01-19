Leading stocks in today’s market: CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Investment Brokerage – National has a market capitalization valued at Investment Brokerage – National. As the outstanding stock of CME Group Inc. NASDAQ:CME Investment Brokerage – National is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of CME Group Inc. CME Investment Brokerage – National. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:CME Investment Brokerage – National and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Investment Brokerage – National has a Price Earning Ratio of 27.34, which in return shows a value of 24.33 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for CME Group Inc. NASDAQ:CME is valued at 3.37 with a P/S value of 11.34.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Investment Brokerage – National prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.05% that has a Payout Ratio of 120.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.29, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 10.00%. CME Group Inc. CME measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.57% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 5.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.12% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for CME Group Inc. NASDAQ:CME Investment Brokerage – National is currently valued at 2.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.60%. The Current Ratio of CME Group Inc. NASDAQ:CME Investment Brokerage – National is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.1 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.1.

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Investment Brokerage – National exhibits an Operating Margin of 61.00% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 41.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.19% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 15.55%.

The current Stock Price for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Investment Brokerage – National is 116.39 with a change in price of -0.73%. CME Group Inc. CME showed a Day High of -3.55% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 17.79%. Its 52-Week High was -3.55% and 52-Week Low was 49.55%.