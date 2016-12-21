Leading stocks in today’s market: CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Farm & Construction Machinery has a market capitalization valued at Farm & Construction Machinery. As the outstanding stock of CNH Industrial N.V. NYSE:CNHI Farm & Construction Machinery is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI Farm & Construction Machinery. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CNHI Farm & Construction Machinery and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Farm & Construction Machinery has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 24.45 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for CNH Industrial N.V. NYSE:CNHI is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.47.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Farm & Construction Machinery prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.74% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -0.09, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -64.40%. CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.33% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -22.53% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 20.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for CNH Industrial N.V. NYSE:CNHI Farm & Construction Machinery is currently valued at -0.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.20%. The Current Ratio of CNH Industrial N.V. NYSE:CNHI Farm & Construction Machinery is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 5.91 with the Total Debt/Equity of 5.91.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Farm & Construction Machinery exhibits an Operating Margin of 8.80% and a Gross Margin of 21.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -0.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.29% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.22%.

The current Stock Price for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Farm & Construction Machinery is 8.72 with a change in price of 0.98%. CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI showed a Day High of -5.78% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 22.92%. Its 52-Week High was -5.78% and 52-Week Low was 56.79%.