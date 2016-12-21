Leading stocks in today’s market: CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI)

0 Comment , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Farm & Construction Machinery has a market capitalization valued at Farm & Construction Machinery. As the outstanding stock of CNH Industrial N.V. NYSE:CNHI Farm & Construction Machinery is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI Farm & Construction Machinery. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CNHI Farm & Construction Machinery and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Farm & Construction Machinery has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 24.45 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for CNH Industrial N.V. NYSE:CNHI is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 0.47.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Farm & Construction Machinery prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.74% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -0.09, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -64.40%. CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.33% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -22.53% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 20.00% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for CNH Industrial N.V. NYSE:CNHI Farm & Construction Machinery is currently valued at -0.20%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.20%. The Current Ratio of CNH Industrial N.V. NYSE:CNHI Farm & Construction Machinery is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 5.91 with the Total Debt/Equity of 5.91.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Farm & Construction Machinery exhibits an Operating Margin of 8.80% and a Gross Margin of 21.70%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -0.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 8.29% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.22%.

The current Stock Price for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) Farm & Construction Machinery is 8.72 with a change in price of 0.98%. CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI showed a Day High of -5.78% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 22.92%. Its 52-Week High was -5.78% and 52-Week Low was 56.79%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment