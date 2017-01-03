Leading stocks in today’s market: Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a market capitalization valued at Beverages – Soft Drinks. As the outstanding stock of Coca-Cola European Partners Plc NYSE:CCE Beverages – Soft Drinks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Coca-Cola European Partners Plc CCE Beverages – Soft Drinks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CCE Beverages – Soft Drinks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a Price Earning Ratio of 14.77, which in return shows a value of 14.4 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc NYSE:CCE is valued at 2.01 with a P/S value of 1.81.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.25% that has a Payout Ratio of 46.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.13, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 13.70%. Coca-Cola European Partners Plc CCE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.40% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 3.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.34% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc NYSE:CCE Beverages – Soft Drinks is currently valued at 4.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.90%. The Current Ratio of Coca-Cola European Partners Plc NYSE:CCE Beverages – Soft Drinks is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.92 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.99.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks exhibits an Operating Margin of 10.50% and a Gross Margin of 37.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -8.63% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -14.27%.

The current Stock Price for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks is 31.4 with a change in price of -0.57%. Coca-Cola European Partners Plc CCE showed a Day High of -19.76% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 3.36%. Its 52-Week High was -23.15% and 52-Week Low was 3.36%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

