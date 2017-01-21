Leading stocks in today’s market: Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a market capitalization valued at Beverages – Soft Drinks. As the outstanding stock of Coca-Cola European Partners Plc NYSE:CCE Beverages – Soft Drinks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Coca-Cola European Partners Plc CCE Beverages – Soft Drinks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CCE Beverages – Soft Drinks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks has a Price Earning Ratio of 15.83, which in return shows a value of 15.44 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc NYSE:CCE is valued at 2.13 with a P/S value of 1.94.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.08% that has a Payout Ratio of 46.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.15, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 13.70%. Coca-Cola European Partners Plc CCE measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.25% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 3.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 7.43% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc NYSE:CCE Beverages – Soft Drinks is currently valued at 4.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.90%. The Current Ratio of Coca-Cola European Partners Plc NYSE:CCE Beverages – Soft Drinks is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.9. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.92 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.99.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks exhibits an Operating Margin of 10.50% and a Gross Margin of 37.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 7.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 3.62% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -6.50%.

The current Stock Price for Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (NYSE:CCE) Beverages – Soft Drinks is 34.03 with a change in price of 0.50%. Coca-Cola European Partners Plc CCE showed a Day High of -13.03% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.02%. Its 52-Week High was -16.72% and 52-Week Low was 12.02%.