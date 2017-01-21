Leading stocks in today’s market: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Business Software & Services has a market capitalization valued at Business Software & Services. As the outstanding stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation NASDAQ:CTSH Business Software & Services is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH Business Software & Services. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:CTSH Business Software & Services and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Business Software & Services has a Price Earning Ratio of 22.23, which in return shows a value of 15.62 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation NASDAQ:CTSH is valued at 1.92 with a P/S value of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Business Software & Services prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of 0.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.56, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 12.70%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 8.59% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 17.40% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.61% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation NASDAQ:CTSH Business Software & Services is currently valued at 11.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 15.20%. The Current Ratio of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation NASDAQ:CTSH Business Software & Services is 3.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 3.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.08 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Business Software & Services exhibits an Operating Margin of 17.20% and a Gross Margin of 40.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 11.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.01% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.06%.

The current Stock Price for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Business Software & Services is 56.85 with a change in price of 0.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH showed a Day High of -2.82% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.71%. Its 52-Week High was -10.37% and 52-Week Low was 25.11%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

