Leading stocks in today’s market: Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Personal Products has a market capitalization valued at Personal Products. As the outstanding stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company NYSE:CL Personal Products is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company CL Personal Products. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CL Personal Products and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Personal Products has a Price Earning Ratio of 44.47, which in return shows a value of 22.61 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Colgate-Palmolive Company NYSE:CL is valued at 5.29 with a P/S value of 3.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Personal Products prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.30% that has a Payout Ratio of 125.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.53, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -35.50%. Colgate-Palmolive Company CL measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 6.98% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -6.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 8.40% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Colgate-Palmolive Company NYSE:CL Personal Products is currently valued at 11.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 25.20%. The Current Ratio of Colgate-Palmolive Company NYSE:CL Personal Products is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued *TBA with the Total Debt/Equity of *TBA.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Personal Products exhibits an Operating Margin of 17.80% and a Gross Margin of 59.90%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 9.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.84% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.10%.

The current Stock Price for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Personal Products is 67.95 with a change in price of 1.36%. Colgate-Palmolive Company CL showed a Day High of -4.72% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.02%. Its 52-Week High was -8.84% and 52-Week Low was 13.81%.