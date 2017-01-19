Leading stocks in today’s market: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Entertainment – Diversified has a market capitalization valued at Entertainment – Diversified. As the outstanding stock of Comcast Corporation NASDAQ:CMCSA Entertainment – Diversified is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Comcast Corporation CMCSA Entertainment – Diversified. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:CMCSA Entertainment – Diversified and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Entertainment – Diversified has a Price Earning Ratio of 21.2, which in return shows a value of 19.22 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Comcast Corporation NASDAQ:CMCSA is valued at 1.84 with a P/S value of 2.16.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Entertainment – Diversified prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.52% that has a Payout Ratio of 31.20%. The firm has an EPS value of 3.41, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 1.40%. Comcast Corporation CMCSA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 7.80% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 20.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 11.53% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Comcast Corporation NASDAQ:CMCSA Entertainment – Diversified is currently valued at 4.90%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 10.50%. The Current Ratio of Comcast Corporation NASDAQ:CMCSA Entertainment – Diversified is 0.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 1.07 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.13.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Entertainment – Diversified exhibits an Operating Margin of 21.10% and a Gross Margin of 69.80%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.68% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 11.84%.

The current Stock Price for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Entertainment – Diversified is 72.71 with a change in price of 0.58%. Comcast Corporation CMCSA showed a Day High of -0.32% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 21.58%. Its 52-Week High was -0.32% and 52-Week Low was 41.27%.

