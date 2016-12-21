Leading stocks in today’s market: Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Money Center Banks has a market capitalization valued at Money Center Banks. As the outstanding stock of Comerica Incorporated NYSE:CMA Money Center Banks is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Comerica Incorporated CMA Money Center Banks. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CMA Money Center Banks and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Money Center Banks has a Price Earning Ratio of 28.59, which in return shows a value of 17.75 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Comerica Incorporated NYSE:CMA is valued at 1.34 with a P/S value of 6.38.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Money Center Banks prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.34% that has a Payout Ratio of 35.40%. The firm has an EPS value of 2.4, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -10.20%. Comerica Incorporated CMA measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 46.74% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 29.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 21.29% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Comerica Incorporated NYSE:CMA Money Center Banks is currently valued at 0.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 12.40%. The Current Ratio of Comerica Incorporated NYSE:CMA Money Center Banks is *TBA and the Quick Ratio measures to be *TBA. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.76 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.76.

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Money Center Banks exhibits an Operating Margin of 79.80% and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 22.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 19.31% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 48.05%.

The current Stock Price for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Money Center Banks is 69.43 with a change in price of 1.03%. Comerica Incorporated CMA showed a Day High of -1.10% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 47.84%. Its 52-Week High was -1.10% and 52-Week Low was 132.18%.