Leading stocks in today’s market: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

0 Comment , , , , ,

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Processed & Packaged Goods has a market capitalization valued at Processed & Packaged Goods. As the outstanding stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. NYSE:CAG Processed & Packaged Goods is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG Processed & Packaged Goods. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CAG Processed & Packaged Goods and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Processed & Packaged Goods has a Price Earning Ratio of 38.59, which in return shows a value of 21.21 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Conagra Brands, Inc. NYSE:CAG is valued at 2.99 with a P/S value of 1.55.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Processed & Packaged Goods prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.02% that has a Payout Ratio of 69.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.03, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -36.90%. Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.36% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -10.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Conagra Brands, Inc. NYSE:CAG Processed & Packaged Goods is currently valued at *TBA. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 7.30%. The Current Ratio of Conagra Brands, Inc. NYSE:CAG Processed & Packaged Goods is 1.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.71 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.76.

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Processed & Packaged Goods exhibits an Operating Margin of *TBA and a Gross Margin of *TBA, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of *TBA. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 5.66% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 10.13%.

The current Stock Price for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Processed & Packaged Goods is 39.55 with a change in price of -0.58%. Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG showed a Day High of -1.05% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 17.67%. Its 52-Week High was -1.05% and 52-Week Low was 36.90%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

Share This Post

You might also like:

Post Comment