Leading stocks in today’s market: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Independent Oil & Gas has a market capitalization valued at Independent Oil & Gas. As the outstanding stock of ConocoPhillips NYSE:COP Independent Oil & Gas is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of ConocoPhillips COP Independent Oil & Gas. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:COP Independent Oil & Gas and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Independent Oil & Gas has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 145.62 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for ConocoPhillips NYSE:COP is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 2.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Independent Oil & Gas prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.94% that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -5.65, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -177.40%. ConocoPhillips COP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 111.70% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -20.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of *TBA for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for ConocoPhillips NYSE:COP Independent Oil & Gas is currently valued at -7.30%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -6.50%. The Current Ratio of ConocoPhillips NYSE:COP Independent Oil & Gas is 1.3 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.76 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.79.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Independent Oil & Gas exhibits an Operating Margin of -37.20% and a Gross Margin of 35.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -30.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 12.94% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 19.88%.

The current Stock Price for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Independent Oil & Gas is 51.59 with a change in price of 0.08%. ConocoPhillips COP showed a Day High of -2.97% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 27.79%. Its 52-Week High was -2.97% and 52-Week Low was 69.08%.