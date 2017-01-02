Leading stocks in today’s market: Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Electric Utilities has a market capitalization valued at Electric Utilities. As the outstanding stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. NYSE:ED Electric Utilities is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED Electric Utilities. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:ED Electric Utilities and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Electric Utilities has a Price Earning Ratio of 18.22, which in return shows a value of 17.78 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Consolidated Edison, Inc. NYSE:ED is valued at 8.55 with a P/S value of 1.87.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Electric Utilities prevailing Dividend Yield is 3.64% that has a Payout Ratio of 65.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 4.05, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 9.10%. Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 4.94% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 3.20% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 2.13% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Consolidated Edison, Inc. NYSE:ED Electric Utilities is currently valued at 2.60%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 6.70%. The Current Ratio of Consolidated Edison, Inc. NYSE:ED Electric Utilities is 0.9 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.96 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Electric Utilities exhibits an Operating Margin of 20.70% and a Gross Margin of 75.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 10.10%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.47% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -0.44%.

The current Stock Price for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Electric Utilities is 73.68 with a change in price of -0.53%. Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED showed a Day High of -2.16% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 7.82%. Its 52-Week High was -8.37% and 52-Week Low was 20.39%.