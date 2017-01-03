Leading stocks in today’s market: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers has a market capitalization valued at Beverages – Wineries & Distillers. As the outstanding stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. NYSE:STZ Beverages – Wineries & Distillers is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ Beverages – Wineries & Distillers. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:STZ Beverages – Wineries & Distillers and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers has a Price Earning Ratio of 28.49, which in return shows a value of 20.63 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Constellation Brands, Inc. NYSE:STZ is valued at 1.61 with a P/S value of 4.37.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.04% that has a Payout Ratio of 23.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.38, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 24.30%. Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 15.12% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 14.50% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 17.74% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Constellation Brands, Inc. NYSE:STZ Beverages – Wineries & Distillers is currently valued at 7.00%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 9.00%. The Current Ratio of Constellation Brands, Inc. NYSE:STZ Beverages – Wineries & Distillers is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.98 with the Total Debt/Equity of 1.12.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers exhibits an Operating Margin of 28.60% and a Gross Margin of 47.00%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 16.80%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at -2.05% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -3.58%.

The current Stock Price for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Beverages – Wineries & Distillers is 153.31 with a change in price of -0.28%. Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ showed a Day High of -9.64% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.47%. Its 52-Week High was -11.44% and 52-Week Low was 18.61%.

Disclaimer:  Outlined statistics and information communicated in the above editorial are merely a work of the authors. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts. Specimens laid down on the editorial above are only cases with information collected from various sources. The authority will not be liable for anyone who makes stock portfolio or financial decisions as per the editorial, which is based only on limited and open source. 

