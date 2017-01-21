Leading stocks in today’s market: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Diversified Electronics has a market capitalization valued at Diversified Electronics. As the outstanding stock of Corning Incorporated NYSE:GLW Diversified Electronics is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Corning Incorporated GLW Diversified Electronics. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:GLW Diversified Electronics and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Diversified Electronics has a Price Earning Ratio of 13.03, which in return shows a value of 15.03 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Corning Incorporated NYSE:GLW is valued at 1.08 with a P/S value of 2.65.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Diversified Electronics prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.18% that has a Payout Ratio of 24.50%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.9, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -42.40%. Corning Incorporated GLW measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 10.60% that consequently shows an EPS growth of -15.00% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 12.01% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Corning Incorporated NYSE:GLW Diversified Electronics is currently valued at 7.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 5.60%. The Current Ratio of Corning Incorporated NYSE:GLW Diversified Electronics is 3.7 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 3. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.25 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.25.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Diversified Electronics exhibits an Operating Margin of 11.40% and a Gross Margin of 39.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 24.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.62% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 12.63%.

The current Stock Price for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Diversified Electronics is 24.79 with a change in price of 1.52%. Corning Incorporated GLW showed a Day High of -2.21% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 10.62%. Its 52-Week High was -2.21% and 52-Week Low was 57.70%.