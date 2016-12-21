Leading stocks in today’s market: Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Discount, Variety Stores has a market capitalization valued at Discount, Variety Stores. As the outstanding stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation NASDAQ:COST Discount, Variety Stores is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation COST Discount, Variety Stores. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:COST Discount, Variety Stores and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Discount, Variety Stores has a Price Earning Ratio of 29.89, which in return shows a value of 25 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Costco Wholesale Corporation NASDAQ:COST is valued at 2.88 with a P/S value of 0.6.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Discount, Variety Stores prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.10% that has a Payout Ratio of 31.80%. The firm has an EPS value of 5.48, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -0.70%. Costco Wholesale Corporation COST measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 11.37% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 10.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 10.38% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Costco Wholesale Corporation NASDAQ:COST Discount, Variety Stores is currently valued at 7.10%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 13.80%. The Current Ratio of Costco Wholesale Corporation NASDAQ:COST Discount, Variety Stores is 1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.4. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.33 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Discount, Variety Stores exhibits an Operating Margin of 3.10% and a Gross Margin of 13.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 2.00%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 7.69% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 5.83%.

The current Stock Price for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Discount, Variety Stores is 163.19 with a change in price of -0.41%. Costco Wholesale Corporation COST showed a Day High of -1.07% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 14.83%. Its 52-Week High was -3.48% and 52-Week Low was 18.45%.