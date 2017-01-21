Leading stocks in today’s market: Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Personal Products has a market capitalization valued at Personal Products. As the outstanding stock of Coty Inc. NYSE:COTY Personal Products is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Coty Inc. COTY Personal Products. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:COTY Personal Products and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Personal Products has a Price Earning Ratio of 237.75, which in return shows a value of 17.18 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Coty Inc. NYSE:COTY is valued at 127.34 with a P/S value of 3.26.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Personal Products prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.63% that has a Payout Ratio of 315.70%. The firm has an EPS value of 0.08, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -56.10%. Coty Inc. COTY measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 23.00% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 9.10% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 1.87% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Coty Inc. NYSE:COTY Personal Products is currently valued at 0.40%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 2.30%. The Current Ratio of Coty Inc. NYSE:COTY Personal Products is 1.1 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 0.8. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 16.77 with the Total Debt/Equity of 17.4.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Personal Products exhibits an Operating Margin of 5.00% and a Gross Margin of 59.50%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 0.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.78% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -21.28%.

The current Stock Price for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Personal Products is 19.02 with a change in price of 2.26%. Coty Inc. COTY showed a Day High of -14.21% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.74%. Its 52-Week High was -38.80% and 52-Week Low was 6.74%.