Leading stocks in today’s market: CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Cement has a market capitalization valued at Cement. As the outstanding stock of CRH plc NYSE:CRH Cement is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of CRH plc CRH Cement. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CRH Cement and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Cement has a Price Earning Ratio of 27.7, which in return shows a value of 14.12 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for CRH plc NYSE:CRH is valued at 0.73 with a P/S value of 1.01.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Cement prevailing Dividend Yield is 1.23% that has a Payout Ratio of 54.00%. The firm has an EPS value of 1.21, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 12.60%. CRH plc CRH measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 20.92% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 7.70% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 37.90% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for CRH plc NYSE:CRH Cement is currently valued at 3.50%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 4.20%. The Current Ratio of CRH plc NYSE:CRH Cement is 1.4 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.63 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.68.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Cement exhibits an Operating Margin of 6.20% and a Gross Margin of 31.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 3.50%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 0.81% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 8.38%.

The current Stock Price for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Cement is 33.5 with a change in price of 0.35%. CRH plc CRH showed a Day High of -6.64% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 6.17%. Its 52-Week High was -6.64% and 52-Week Low was 47.08%.