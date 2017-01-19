Leading stocks in today’s market: Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) Lodging has a market capitalization valued at Lodging. As the outstanding stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. NASDAQ:CTRP Lodging is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. CTRP Lodging. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NASDAQ:CTRP Lodging and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) Lodging has a Price Earning Ratio of *TBA, which in return shows a value of 84.11 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Ctrip.com International, Ltd. NASDAQ:CTRP is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 8.82.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) Lodging prevailing Dividend Yield is *TBA that has a Payout Ratio of *TBA. The firm has an EPS value of -0.63, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at 794.80%. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. CTRP measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of 183.90% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 15.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of 1.65% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Ctrip.com International, Ltd. NASDAQ:CTRP Lodging is currently valued at -1.70%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of -0.10%. The Current Ratio of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. NASDAQ:CTRP Lodging is 1.6 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.6. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.41 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.62.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) Lodging exhibits an Operating Margin of -9.90% and a Gross Margin of 74.40%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of -11.70%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.49% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of -1.14%.

The current Stock Price for Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) Lodging is 43.41 with a change in price of -1.32%. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. CTRP showed a Day High of -6.30% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 9.32%. Its 52-Week High was -12.52% and 52-Week Low was 22.28%.