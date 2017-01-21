Leading stocks in today’s market: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

With its market value over its outstanding shares, Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Diversified Machinery has a market capitalization valued at Diversified Machinery. As the outstanding stock of Cummins Inc. NYSE:CMI Diversified Machinery is bought and sold in the stock market, the current market cap indicates the existing public opinion of the net worth of Cummins Inc. CMI Diversified Machinery. The existing figure surely determines the key factor in some forms of the stocks valuation. The present market cap reflects only on the equity of NYSE:CMI Diversified Machinery and is vital to note that the firm’s choice of capital structure holds a substantial impact on how the aggregate value of the company allocated within the equity and debt.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Diversified Machinery has a Price Earning Ratio of 20.51, which in return shows a value of 17.94 on the Forward PE Ratio. The current PEG for Cummins Inc. NYSE:CMI is valued at *TBA with a P/S value of 1.34.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Diversified Machinery prevailing Dividend Yield is 2.90% that has a Payout Ratio of 57.10%. The firm has an EPS value of 6.9, resultantly displaying an EPS growth for this year at -13.00%. Cummins Inc. CMI measures an EPS growth for 2017 at a rate of -1.37% that consequently shows an EPS growth of 8.30% for the past five years, and an EPS growth of -0.40% for the following five years.

Return on Assets (ROA) for Cummins Inc. NYSE:CMI Diversified Machinery is currently valued at 7.80%. Company’s Return on Investment (ROI) shows a figure of 16.60%. The Current Ratio of Cummins Inc. NYSE:CMI Diversified Machinery is 1.8 and the Quick Ratio measures to be 1.2. The Long Term Debt/Equity is valued 0.23 with the Total Debt/Equity of 0.28.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Diversified Machinery exhibits an Operating Margin of 9.30% and a Gross Margin of 25.60%, therefore, displaying a Profit Margin of 6.60%. The 20-Day Simple Moving Average is determined at 2.11% that showed a 200-Day Simple Moving Average of 15.40%.

The current Stock Price for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Diversified Machinery is 141.58 with a change in price of 0.43%. Cummins Inc. CMI showed a Day High of -3.75% in today’s Market that also showed a Day Low of 12.37%. Its 52-Week High was -3.75% and 52-Week Low was 83.39%.